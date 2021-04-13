News / Metro

Regulators crack down on illegal advertising

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:38 UTC+8, 2021-04-13       0
One company fined 800,000 yuan for video game advertisement that harmed national dignity by showing the national flag being lowered when a party representing China was defeated.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:38 UTC+8, 2021-04-13       0
Regulators crack down on illegal advertising
Ti Gong

Shanghai Pushen Real Estate Co Ltd was fined 120,000 yuan for using a map of Chongming Island marked with unconfirmed traffic projects to sell apartments. 

Shanghai's market regulators released details of 10 typical illegal advertising cases on Tuesday. 

Among them, Shanghai Mengxiangjia Internet Science and Technology Co Ltd was fined 800,000 yuan (US$122,160) for an advertisement that harmed national dignity, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation. 

In the video advertisement promoting a game, China's national flag was lowered after a party representing China was defeated by a party representing another country, and a blue flag was raised by the winners, the administration said. 

In another case, Shanghai Pushen Real Estate Co Ltd was fined 120,000 yuan for using a map of Chongming Island marked with unconfirmed traffic projects related to highways, Metro and high-speed rail to sell apartments. 

These projects were still at the research stage and the company had violated China's advertisement law for misleading promotions, the administration said. 

In another case, Shanghai Xinghe Medical Treatment and Plastic Surgery Clinic Co Ltd was fined 500,000 yuan for an ad promoting botox, while a medical toxicant advertisement was banned based on regulations.

Last year, Shanghai's market authorities busted 5,674 cases of illegal advertising, with areas such as medical treatment, COVID-19 prevention items, health products, finance and real estate particularly targeted. 

Clues to 65 percent of these cases came from complaints and tip-offs, the administration said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     