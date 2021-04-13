Regulators crack down on illegal advertising

One company fined 800,000 yuan for video game advertisement that harmed national dignity by showing the national flag being lowered when a party representing China was defeated.

Shanghai's market regulators released details of 10 typical illegal advertising cases on Tuesday.

Among them, Shanghai Mengxiangjia Internet Science and Technology Co Ltd was fined 800,000 yuan (US$122,160) for an advertisement that harmed national dignity, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

In the video advertisement promoting a game, China's national flag was lowered after a party representing China was defeated by a party representing another country, and a blue flag was raised by the winners, the administration said.

In another case, Shanghai Pushen Real Estate Co Ltd was fined 120,000 yuan for using a map of Chongming Island marked with unconfirmed traffic projects related to highways, Metro and high-speed rail to sell apartments.

These projects were still at the research stage and the company had violated China's advertisement law for misleading promotions, the administration said.

In another case, Shanghai Xinghe Medical Treatment and Plastic Surgery Clinic Co Ltd was fined 500,000 yuan for an ad promoting botox, while a medical toxicant advertisement was banned based on regulations.

Last year, Shanghai's market authorities busted 5,674 cases of illegal advertising, with areas such as medical treatment, COVID-19 prevention items, health products, finance and real estate particularly targeted.

Clues to 65 percent of these cases came from complaints and tip-offs, the administration said.