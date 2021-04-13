Shanghai through the eyes of a Japanese executive

The seventh episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Japan's Inui Hiroshi, general manager of Daikin Air Conditioning (Shanghai). Hiroshi has lived in the city for 15 years.

“I think the manufacturing industry in Shanghai is undergoing a very challenging period,” he said. “The cost of labor in Shanghai is soaring and the space available for manufacturing is decreasing, but we will continue to develop our manufacturing industry here.

“The city’s business environment is becoming freer,” he added. “It continues to absorb new things, and I think it will get better.”