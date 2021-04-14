Health officials release COVID-19 vaccine guidelines

Health officials released detailed guidance on vaccinations, as well as information on which groups of people should postpone or are not eligible for them due to health issues.

Women who are preparing to get pregnant and those who are breastfeeding but under high risk of coronavirus infection are eligible for vaccinations, but pregnant women are not suitable for inoculations, the Shanghai Health Promotion Center said today.

The center has released detailed instructions on vaccinations, as well as information on which groups of people should postpone or are not eligible to be vaccinated due to health issues.

The majority of people are eligible for the vaccine, but people under 18, pregnant women, those allergic to components of the vaccine or with a history of serious vaccine allergies, and those who have epilepsy that is not under control or other serious nervous system diseases are not.

People who have allergic symptoms, fevers, acute diseases and outbreaks of chronic diseases can postpone vaccination and receive the inoculation when in stable condition.

People who have recently been vaccinated for HPV, influenza, pneumonia and shingles should wait for at least 14 days before getting the COVID-19 vaccine, while those who have received rabies shots needn’t wait for 14 days.



Health officials reminded people to get plenty of rest before and after receiving the vaccine, and report all health conditions if required by a doctor prior to getting the shots.

It is important to stay at the vaccination site for 30 minutes after the injection, and report any side effects to a doctor. People should avoid allergens, spicy food, seafood and alcohol in the first week after being vaccinated.

The vaccine does not guarantee 100 percent protection, so wearing a mask, keeping good personal hygiene and maintaining social distance are all necessary for coronavirus prevention and control.