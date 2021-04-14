News / Metro

Health officials release COVID-19 vaccine guidelines

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:34 UTC+8, 2021-04-14       0
Health officials released detailed guidance on vaccinations, as well as information on which groups of people should postpone or are not eligible for them due to health issues.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:34 UTC+8, 2021-04-14       0

Women who are preparing to get pregnant and those who are breastfeeding but under high risk of coronavirus infection are eligible for vaccinations, but pregnant women are not suitable for inoculations, the Shanghai Health Promotion Center said today.

The center has released detailed instructions on vaccinations, as well as information on which groups of people should postpone or are not eligible to be vaccinated due to health issues.

The majority of people are eligible for the vaccine, but people under 18, pregnant women, those allergic to components of the vaccine or with a history of serious vaccine allergies, and those who have epilepsy that is not under control or other serious nervous system diseases are not.

People who have allergic symptoms, fevers, acute diseases and outbreaks of chronic diseases can postpone vaccination and receive the inoculation when in stable condition.

People who have recently been vaccinated for HPV, influenza, pneumonia and shingles should wait for at least 14 days before getting the COVID-19 vaccine, while those who have received rabies shots needn’t wait for 14 days.

Health officials reminded people to get plenty of rest before and after receiving the vaccine, and report all health conditions if required by a doctor prior to getting the shots.

It is important to stay at the vaccination site for 30 minutes after the injection, and report any side effects to a doctor. People should avoid allergens, spicy food, seafood and alcohol in the first week after being vaccinated.

The vaccine does not guarantee 100 percent protection, so wearing a mask, keeping good personal hygiene and maintaining social distance are all necessary for coronavirus prevention and control.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     