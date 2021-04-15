3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

All are Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Qatar who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 9.

The second patient, a Chinese traveling in France, and the third patient, a Chinese working in Gabon, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 13.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,563 imported cases, 1,508 have been discharged upon recovery and 55 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.