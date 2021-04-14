Shanghai through the eyes of a Spanish expat

The eighth episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Javier Gimeno, senior vice president of French multinational company Saint-Gobain Group.

The eighth episode of “Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features Spain’s Javier Gimeno, senior vice president of French multinational company Saint-Gobain Group.

Gimeno, whose Chinese name is Meng Haowen, has lived in the city for more than 10 years.

“Shanghai is a really outstanding city from an economic point of view,” he said. “It's certainly the gateway to China for the rest of the world.”

“I have a personal feeling of respect for the Chinese Communist Party,” he added. “In my family, we have a long tradition of membership in the Spanish Communist Party. Both my father and grandfather were members.”