Roads closed in Pudong for half marathon

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Some roads in the Pudong New Area will be closed to traffic this weekend for the 2021 Shanghai International Half Marathon, the new area government announced.

About 6,000 runners will begin the 21-kilometer race on Fenghe Road on Sunday, close to the Oriental Pearl TV Tower. Runners will pass the 2010 World Expo site and the riverside New Bund Leisure Park before reaching the finish line at Shanghai Oriental Sports Center, affecting traffic in those areas



Yongyao Road between Yaolong and Dongyu roads will be closed to traffic from 10pm on Saturday until noon on Sunday. Dongyu Road between Yangsi Road W. and Yongyao Road will be shut down from 7am to 12pm on Sunday.

From midnight on Saturday until 8:30am on Sunday, Fenghe Road will be closed between the ring road where the tower is located and Binjiang Avenue, as well as Binjiang Avenue between Fenghe Road and Lujiazui Road W. and Lujiazui Road W. between the ring road and Binjiang Avenue.

Along the course of the race, vehicles will be prohibited from 6:45am to 10:45am.

Additionally, service on five ferry lines — Dongjin, Dongfu, Yangfu, Tangdong and Nanlu — will be suspended from 6:45am to 8:15am on Sunday.