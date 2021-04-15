News / Metro

Shanghai Metro upgrading machines for new 1-yuan coins

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:28 UTC+8, 2021-04-15       0
Shanghai Metro has been upgrading its ticket vending machines so passengers can buy tickets with the new 1-yuan coins minted in 2019, which many machines have rejected.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:28 UTC+8, 2021-04-15       0
Shanghai Metro upgrading machines for new 1-yuan coins
Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A passenger uses coins to purchase a Metro ticket at Nanxiang station on Wednesday.

Shanghai Metro has been upgrading its ticket-vending machines so passengers can buy tickets with the new 1-yuan coins minted in 2019, Metro officials said today.

Local media recently reported the machines rejected the new coins, which are smaller than older ones.

China issued new 50-yuan, 20-yuan, 10-yuan and 1-yuan banknotes, and 1-yuan, 50- and 10-cent coins in 2019.

An official said Metro began upgrading its ticket-vending machines after the release of the new banknotes and coins. The machines recognize the new banknotes, which only required a software upgrade. However, recognizing the new 1-yuan coins requires hardware upgrades, complicated by the various ages and manufacturers of the machines.

Hardware adaptation tests have been underway for some time on the huge number of ticket dispensers in the vast Metro network.

Machines in every station along Line 4 can now recognize the new 1-yuan coins, which is expected to extend to every machine in every station by the end of the year.

In the meantime, passengers should visit Metro station service desks if they are unable to purchase tickets with the new 1-yuan coins, where they can exchange the coins.

Passengers can also buy tickets with their digital wallets, the city’s transportation cards and apps.

Shanghai Metro upgrading machines for new 1-yuan coins

The older 1-yuan, 50- and 10-cent coins (left), and the new ones

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     