Authorities from the province promote its tourism and cultural resources to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Authorities from east China's Jiangxi Province promoted the province's red tourism and culture in Shanghai on Thursday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Jiangxi boasts rich cultural and tourism resources that feature Lushan Mountain, Jingdezhen, dubbed “cradle” of Chinese ceramics, Boyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, Jinggang Mountains — known as the birthplace of the Chinese Red Army — and the Long March, and Ruijjn and Nanchang, home to a number of red tourist attractions.

Both Shanghai and Jiangxi have strong red tourism genes, said Fang Shizhong, director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, and the event deepened cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation between Shanghai and Jiangxi and helped accelerate their cultural and tourism development.

About 100,000 Shanghai zhiqing, or young intellectuals sent to aid the development of remote areas in the 1960s and 1970s, lived in Jiangxi for 10 years which they called their second hometown, said Li Xiaobao, Party secretary and director of the Jiangxi Province Culture and Tourism Department.

The experience bridges friendship of the two peoples, he said.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Shanghai residents traveling to the city of Yingtan in Jiangxi will be able to enjoy free admission to all its tourist attractions for two to three months every year, the city's cultural and tourism authorities announced during the event.

The city boasts the famous Mount Longhu (mountain of dragons and tigers).

Mount Longhu is the eighth World Natural Heritage of China, a national natural and cultural heritage site, and a national 5A level scenic spot.

Shanghai and Yingtan are to establish cultural and tourism information exchanges to attract tourists to each other.

At least 100 exclusive tourism trains between Shanghai and Yingtan will be in operation by the end of 2025, carrying more than 10 million tourists between the two places.