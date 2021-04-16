News / Metro

Mayor Gong holds video conference with Basel governor

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a video conference with Beat Jans, governor of Basel, Switzerland, on April 15.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a video conference with Beat Jans, governor of Basel, Switzerland, on April 15, signing a memorandum of understanding of sister city cooperation for 2021-2023.

Gong introduced details of the city’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the development of economy and society in Shanghai and the preparations for the China International Import Expo.

Shanghai has carried out a series of pragmatic cooperation with Basel in the areas of economy, science, technology, healthcare, education and culture since the two sides established sister city relationship in 2007, he noted.

Basel is one of the most innovative regions in the world. It is also a Swiss life science base and a cultural center in Europe. It is hoped that the two sides will deepen exchanges in science and technology innovation, continue to expand cooperation in the medical and health field, further strengthen cultural exchanges, and achieve a higher level of mutual benefit, according to the mayor.

At the same time, “we also warmly welcome Switzerland and Basel to come to Shanghai to participate in the 4th CIIE and the 46th WorldSkills Competition,” Gong said.

Basel and Shanghai shall further boost cooperation in economy, trade, healthcare, culture and education to strengthen their partnership in the future, Jans said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
