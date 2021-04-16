Competition underway to heighten public health awareness

A competition is underway to select the 10 best health-enhancing examples to boost health-related capabilities and heighten public health awareness.

The Shanghai Health Promotion Commission is sponsoring a competition to select the 10 best health-enhancing examples to boost health-related capabilities and heighten public health awareness.



The 10 examples will be selected from 100 candidates in key fields such as health services, coronavirus prevention and control, healthy environments and the health industry.



The commission will organize experts to choose the best examples through on-site visits and discussions. The winners will be promoted citywide to improve COVID-19 prevention and control, health promotions and health education.