News / Metro

Problematic catkin season set to reach peak

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:42 UTC+8, 2021-04-16       0
People with allergies are being urged to take precautions as the dry, sunny and hot weather, coupled with breezes, is set to lead to an outbreak of catkins over the next two weeks.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:42 UTC+8, 2021-04-16       0

The catkin season will reach its peak over the next two weeks when irritating white cylindrical flower clusters detach from trees and are blown across the city, Shanghai's greenery authorities said on Friday. 

The dry, sunny and hot weather, coupled with breezes in the following days, is being blamed for an outbreak of catkins which should last till early May, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said. 

People with allergies may experience coughs, sneezing and itching. 

Catkins come mainly from the city’s plane, poplar and willow trees. 

Shanghai has about 275,900 trees along streets inside the Outer Ring Road, of which 48 percent are plane trees with the percentage even higher in downtown Huangpu, Xuhui, Jing'an and Changning districts, which will be most affected. 

Since the winter, about 110,000 plane trees inside the Outer Ring Road have been trimmed to prevent them producing catkins, but about 20,000 have been left untouched due to restrictions such as space and traffic conditions, according to the bureau. 

Spraying, dust curbing and advanced sweeping technologies are being used to solve the problem but elimination of all the flying catkins is impossible, it said. 

Anyone with allergies should wear long-sleeved clothing, masks and glasses. If a catkin gets in the eyes, they should wash them with clean water or wipe with a wet paper towel. Cold compresses with wet towels also help relieve allergic reactions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     