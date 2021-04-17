3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 13.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at Shanghai airport on April 2.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at Shanghai airport on April 15.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 69 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 1,569 imported cases, 1,510 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized.



Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.