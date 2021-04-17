News / Metro

Animal science center boosts cancer research

  15:46 UTC+8, 2021-04-17
A laboratory animal science center began operations at the Shanghai Cancer Center on Friday. 

It will carry out ethical evaluations for animal experiments, and conduct cancer-related animal experiments.

“Animal experiment is an important part of oncological research, such as the spread of cancers and metabolism,” said Yan Mingxia, director of the center. 

“With the rapid development of laboratory animal science, there are higher requirements for laboratory animals, equipment and facilities. We want to use the center to support and incubate more oncological basic research and boost the standardization and precision of relevant research.”

To ensure the welfare of animals, each experiment must pass ethical evaluation. Medical staff can apply for ethical evaluation through the digital management system, and the evaluation will be fulfilled within one week.

During the two-month trial operation, 39 ethical evaluations have been completed.

So far, some 30 cancer projects have been carried out in the animal science center, covering advanced cancer research such as tumor immunology, tumor metabolism, targeted treatment, drug evaluation and genetic function.

Ti Gong

Staff at the Shanghai Cancer Center's laboratory animal science center.

Each experiment is subject to an ethical evaluation.

