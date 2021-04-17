News / Metro

Yixing City fast tracks tourism development

Yixing City has stepped up its integration into the Yangtze River Delta region with six projects related to its Yangxian Ecotourism Resort signed.
Ti Gong

The Yixing Yangxian Ecotourism Resort.

Ti Gong

Mist rises from the lake.

Yixing City in neighboring Jiangsu Province has stepped up its integration into the Yangtze River Delta region with six projects related to its Yangxian Ecotourism Resort signed and 16 projects under construction unveiled in Shanghai.

The projects inked on Friday include digital culture and tourism and minsu (the Chinese version of B&B) upgrade, the Tang Tribute Tea Culture Village with a total investment of 1.5 billion yuan (US$230 million), a leisure tourism resort center worth 230 million yuan, cooperation with Shanghai Spring Tour and smart culture and tourism big data operation service. 

The national-level tourism resort comprises an array of attractions such as the Yixing Bamboo Sea scenic area and Shanjuan Cave.

Ti Gong

Clear skies and clean water.

Ti Gong

Officials and company representatives of Yixing and Shanghai sign contracts in Shanghai. 

Covering 293 square kilometers, it is an important part of the Taihu Lake scenic area. 

There are another 16 projects such as a health eco-industry park and a culture and tourism complex featuring a mecha-themed park with a combined investment of 33.5 billion yuan under construction at the resort.

This year, about 20 culture and tourism activities will be held at the resort. On the list are an auto camping festival, a marathon, a love culture festival featuring the tragic love story between young scholar Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai, and a Mid-Autumn Festival lantern show. 

Last year, the resort recorded more than 4.2 million visits by tourists, generating a tourism revenue of 1.85 billion yuan. 

The target is 10 million visits and a tourism revenue of 4 billion yuan annually by the end of 2025.

Thirty tourism projects will be introduced through 2025 to turn the resort into a top-class tourist destination of China, the favorite backyard garden of Shanghai tourists and a central garden for tourists in the Yangtze River Delta region. 

Zhou Bin, vice mayor of Yixing City, said the development of the resort will be accelerated to fuel higher-quality “all-for-one” tourism (referring to integrating tourism resources for comprehensive development of the industry) development of Yixing. He invited investment from Shanghai to the city. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     