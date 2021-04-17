City's Taiwan residents eligible for free COVID-19 vaccination

People from Taiwan living in Shanghai, aged from 18 to 75, can be vaccinated against COVID-19 free of charge.

People from Taiwan living in Shanghai, aged from 18 to 75, can be vaccinated against COVID-19 free of charge from Monday, the local COVID-19 treatment team said on Saturday.

A person who has a permit as a Taiwan resident or medical insurance certificate in the Chinese mainland, can scan the QR code (below) for an appointment from Monday. After the booking is confirmed, a text message with the time and place for vaccination will be received.

People need to bring related identification, appointment information and the bar code on the day of injection.

People, who don't have residence permits for Taiwan residents or medical insurance certificates in the Chinese mainland, can also use the Chinese mainland travel permit for Taiwan residents for reservation. They can scan the same QR code, or go to the Taiwan affairs office in the district they live for registration.

But they have to wait for notice from the related departments about the time and place.

Injections for students and teachers from Taiwan will be organized and registered by the local schools, which is the same as that for those from the Chinese mainland.

The vaccination is not mandatory. China-made inactivated virus vaccines are used in Shanghai. The vaccination drive is in two steps, with an interval of at least 14 days. If someone who has serious adverse reactions after taking the jabs, they are advised to go to hospital immediately.

