2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are one Chinese returning from Ethiopia and one Indian arriving via Germany. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 6.

The second patient is an Indian living in India who arrived at Shanghai airport on April 15 via Germany.

Both new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 31 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,571 imported cases, 1,514 have been discharged upon recovery and 57are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.