Shanghai through the eyes of Swiss expat Roman Kupper

The 11th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Swiss expat Roman Kupper, who is the president, APAC, of Döhler Food and Beverage Ingredients (Shanghai) Co.

Kupper, who has traveled around the world, moved to Shanghai seven years ago.

“I would say it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in the last 10 years,” he said. “Shanghai is a very impressive city in many areas. I would probably call it the smart city of the present and the future.”

Kupper thinks China’s upgraded quarantine inspection requirements for imported food is the perfect way to stay cautious and “get ahead of the game” in the post-pandemic recovery period.