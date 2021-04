The 12th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features French Lucine, a cabin attendant with China Eastern Airlines.

“Shanghai people are very friendly and open-minded especially towards foreigners and foreign culture,” said Lucine.

“I think the relationship between France and China has gotten better over the year and that’s why I am here.”