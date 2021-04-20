News / Metro

Woman gets 5-day detention after alleging Tesla brake failure at auto show

A woman who stood on top of a Tesla to draw attention to her complaints about a car's alleged brake failure at the Shanghai auto show yesterday was given five days of detention.
Zhang stands on top of a Tesla car to draw attention to the alleged brake failure at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition on April 19.

A woman who stood on top of a Tesla car to draw attention to her complaints about the car’s alleged brake failure at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition yesterday was given five days of administrative detention for disturbing public order, police said today.

The woman surnamed Zhang and another woman surnamed Li caused a scene at the ongoing auto show, one of the biggest industry exhibitions in the world.

Zhang forced her way on top of the car, damaging it in the process, police said.

Zhang, a car owner from central China’s Henan Province, claimed a brake failure caused her Tesla Model 3 to collide with two other cars traveling in the same direction on 341 National Highway on February 21.

Wearing a customized T-shirt with the words "brake failure" and Tesla’s logo, she triggered scores of discussions on social platform Sina Weibo.

Zhang insisted the accident was caused by Tesla, while Tesla said the company hopes to start third-party testing with her approval.

