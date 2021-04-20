Party Secretary Li Qiang meets John Swire CEO

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang met Merlin Swire, chief executive officer of John Swire & Sons Ltd, in Shanghai yesterday.

Li gave details about the development of economy and society of Shanghai and thanked Swire for his contributions to the development of the city as a member of International Business Leaders’ Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai.

“We are deeply implementing the important instructions of works in Shanghai by President Xi Jinping, speeding up the creation of the central node of the domestic big cycle and the strategic link of the domestic and international ‘dual circulation’,” he said.

The pace of China’s opening up to the outside world is unswerving and the market prospects are broad, the Party Secretary noted.

“We welcome multinational companies to seize development opportunities, continue to cultivate Shanghai as the first choice for investment and business, deepen and expand pragmatic cooperation, and focus on the adjustment and optimization of Shanghai’s economic structure and spatial layout,” Li stated.

“Shanghai will make every effort to create a world-class business environment and provide high-quality services for the development of Chinese and foreign companies.”

Swire, in his reply, said that John Swire & Sons will continue to expand investment in Shanghai, deepen urban renewal and activation, create stylish commercial landmarks, and a high-end medical industry, and strive to achieve more win-win development.

City leader Zhuge Yujie also attended the meeting.