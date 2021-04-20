News / Metro

Asia's largest environmental trade fair kicks off today

  20:54 UTC+8, 2021-04-20
The 22nd IE Expo China kicked off at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area on Tuesday.
Tian Shengjie / SHINE

People visiting the 22nd IE Expo China at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area on Tuesday.

The 22nd IE Expo China kicked off at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area on Tuesday.

Asia’s largest environmentally themed trade fair, organized by four institutes and companies including the Chinese Society for Environmental Sciences and the China Environment Chamber of Commerce, attracted nearly 2,200 exhibitors from home and aboard this year.

The three-day exhibition features many cutting-edge environmental technologies, such as sewage disposal, solid-waste treatment and air pollution control in the 180,000-square-meter venue.

Although many foreigners and overseas companies cannot visit the expo in person due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, livestreaming of different exhibitors and technologies is available online in Chinese and English on the first day of the exhibition.

Tian Shengjie / SHINE

Visitors and exhibitors discuss water treatment technology at the GRAF booth on Tuesday.

An employee surnamed Sun of GRAF, a German-based water treatment company, said the company has taken part in the expo three times but missed it last year due to concerns about how the pandemic would affect turnout.

“We were surprised that more than 73,000 people visited the exhibition last year, so we decided to come this year,” Sun said.

More than 40 related conferences and seminars, including ones related to water, waste and noise, will be held in the expo center and elsewhere during the exhibition.

