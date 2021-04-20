Better business environment boosts China's foreign-related legal services

The implementation of China's Foreign Investment Law, which entered into force on January 1, 2020, made concrete efforts to protect foreign investment.

Despite the pandemic, China's eye-catching achievements in attracting foreign investment over the past year has borne witness to the confidence of foreign investors in the country's law-based business environment, and therefore provides opportunities to its foreign-related legal services.

"A law-based environment is the best environment for doing business," said Li Zhiqiang, president of the Inter-Pacific Bar Association, at the ongoing annual conference of the association held in Shanghai.

The implementation of China's Foreign Investment Law, which entered into force on January 1, 2020, made concrete efforts to protect foreign investment, Li added.

A total of 220 lawyers were dispatched overseas by the All China Lawyers Association (ACLA) in four batches for training, and about 3,000 lawyers were also trained for foreign-related legal services domestically, Jiang Min, deputy head of the ACLA, said at the annual conference.

Over 150 overseas branches were established in 35 countries and regions by Chinese law firms, Jiang said, adding that a group of talented personnel with compound skills are evolving to provide high-quality legal services for domestic and foreign enterprises.