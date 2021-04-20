News / Metro

Men's drinking 'raises risk of child deformity'

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:28 UTC+8, 2021-04-20       0
Research by experts in Shanghai indicates that a man's drinking before his partner gets pregnant can result in an increased risk of deformities in the child.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:28 UTC+8, 2021-04-20       0

Men who drink alcohol before their partner gets pregnant can raise the risk of deformities in the child, especially a cleft lip and palate, according to an article released by experts from the Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital of Fudan University on Tuesday.

The article titled “Association of preconception paternal alcohol consumption with increased fetal birth defect risk” was published by world leading journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Research used epidemiological evidence for the first time to testify that a man's alcohol intake enhances the risk of fetal detects. This can be related to sperm development and regulation of epigenetic modification, experts said.

They studied 529,090 couples in a 2010-2012 database of pre-pregnancy care. About 40.4 percent of men drank drink alcohol before a woman’s pregnancy. After excluding the influence of a female’s age, their smoking and drinking habits and history of taking folic acid, the risk of children’s defects with fathers who drank alcohol increased by 35 percent. The risk of a cleft lip and palate was much higher.

Women are always told to avoid drinking alcohol before and during pregnancy, but there had been no epidemiological research on whether it was safe for a man to drink when a couple was preparing for pregnancy.

Only 3.3 percent of the females in the database drank alcohol. 

Since drinking alcohol is prevalent among men before their wives’ pregnancies, reducing or avoiding drinking can help reduce the risk of deformity in the children, doctors said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     