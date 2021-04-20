Shanghai through the eyes of South Korean expat

The 14th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features gastroenterologist Hong Yuanshu, who came to the city from South Korea to study traditional Chinese medicine.

Hong came to Shanghai to study traditional Chinese medicine in 1993 in order to find a way to cure her relative's disease.

"In China, TCM and Western medicine are well integrated," said Hong. "South Korean doctors said they were very surprised."

Hong donated masks to Shanghai University of TCM and its hospital last year.

"Shanghai is an international city," Hong said. "It is also very open. It is a perfect city to live and work. Shanghai is my second hometown."



