3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 9.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 14.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 16.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 79 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,578 imported cases, 1,521 have been discharged upon recovery and 57 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.