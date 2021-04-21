News / Metro

Authorities issue blue gale alert for city

The maximum wind force in local coastal areas is forecast to reach 74 kilometers per hour during the day, strong enough to break tree branches.
Dong Jun / SHINE

A blue gale alert was issued by the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau at 10:40am today.

Blue is the lowest in the four-color alert system. The maximum wind force in local coastal areas is forecast to reach 74 kilometers per hour during the day, strong enough to break tree branches.

Rain is forecast forThursday and the weekend.

The high temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius, with lows between 15 and 18.

Air quality will be good over the next three days, the Shanghai Ecology and Environment Bureau said today.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
