Cancer care platform established in Pudong

  19:17 UTC+8, 2021-04-21       0
Regional health education and service platform for cancer prevention and control unveiled at Shanghai International Medical Center which will adopt a family doctor service model.
A regional health education and service platform for cancer prevention and control has been unveiled at Shanghai International Medical Center.

It will establish a family doctor service model for cancer management, health officials announced on Wednesday, during National Cancer Prevention and Control Promotion Week.

“Family plays a key role in cancer prevention, control and treatment,” said the center’s Dr Ding Gang.

“The five-year survival rate in China is only 40.6 percent. Difficulty in receiving good treatment from the right doctors and regular follow-up checks, poor access to health care for relapse prevention and control and rehabilitation service are the causes for poor treatment effects and patients’ poor life quality,” Ding said.

The center teamed up with the Pudong health authority and community health centers to set up the regional platform to promote knowledge of cancer screening and offer cancer patients in Pudong with whole-process and timely instruction on health services and rehabilitation at home.

One-stop services and direction on cancer screening, treatment, hospitalization, rehabilitation and follow-up checks are all included in the platform, Pudong health officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
