Pudong reveals 14th Five-Year Plan highlights

Creation of multi-trillion yuan advanced manufacturing clusters and becoming a top entertainment destination among the district's ambitious plans for the next five years.

The Pudong New Area unveiled a plan on Wednesday to cultivate multi-trillion yuan advanced manufacturing clusters as a highlight of its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) outline.



By 2025, Pudong's per capita GDP aims to exceed US$40,000.

Over the next five years, it will sharpen its industrial capabilities and build up advanced manufacturing clusters based on its six core industries — integrated circuits, biomedicine, artificial intelligence, home-grown aircraft, big data and new energy vehicles.

By 2025, it aims to create a world-class integrated circuits industrial cluster, providing globally competitive whole-chain services to make top-end chips on a scale hitting 350 billion yuan (US$53.86 billion).

It aims to build a globally excellent nest of innovative drugs with a total industrial scale of 200 billion yuan, and a globally influential smart manufacturing highland with an industrial output value up to 220 billion yuan.

Pudong also plays a strategic role in the country’s development blueprints on domestically developed planes and future cars, which will generate industrial output of 50 billion yuan and 150 billion yuan, respectively, by 2025.

Sales volume of the ever-growing “digital port” will exceed 600 billion yuan.

Pudong will also accelerate development in emerging industries such as new materials and large cruises as well as work to lead development in pioneering industries such as quantum science and genetic engineering.

“A future Pudong will become where wisdom, inspiration and dreams are practiced and fulfilled. Many new discoveries, inventions, creations and products will spring up,” said Zhang Maolin, vice chairman of the Pudong Development and Reform Commission.

Over the next five years, Pudong will also become a top entertainment destination, according to the outline.

Some new cultural landmarks such as the East Branch of Shanghai Library, East Branch of Shanghai Museum and Shanghai Grand Opera House will open to the public.

Zhangjiang will become an eSports hub; Waigaoqiao will focus on the art trade; Shanghai International Resort will provide backdrops for filmmaking; and the former expo site will become a world-class entertainment hub.

“By 2025, the area will provide over 60,000 seats for people to watch a variety of shows, which will outnumber London’s West End and New York’s Broadway,” said Sun Yu, deputy director of the Pudong Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau.

“Now, many visitors seek to experience local history and culture during trips. They prefer to visit museums and galleries, and many come to a city just to watch shows and sports events,” he said. “We should provide various cultural resources to make them stay in Pudong longer.”

Pudong also aims to become a top shopping destination with a target of total retail sales of consumer goods over the next five years exceeding 400 billion yuan, according to the outline.

“Shanghai International Resort, centered on the Shanghai Disney Resort, will offer one-stop tourism services to visitors from the Yangtze River Delta region. Nanhui New Town will develop to a free trade port. And Pudong’s riverside area will turn to popular nightlife landmark,” said Lu Qixing, vice chairman of the Pudong Commerce Commission.