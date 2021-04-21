Shanghai through the eyes of Indian expat

The 15th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Indian Rajnish Sharma, associate vice president of Infosys Limited who praises a "truly smart and digital city."

"I think Shanghai has leapfrogged into being a truly smart and digital city in the last 10 years," said Sharma. "Shanghai is an artificial intelligent ecosystem. There is wide-scale deployment of big data and Internet technologies."

"I think one thing that we missed about Shanghai was that Shanghai is a place where East meets West," Sharma added. "My family feels completely at home here."



