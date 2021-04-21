Shanghai through the eyes of Indian expat
The 15th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Indian Rajnish Sharma, associate vice president of Infosys Limited.
"I think Shanghai has leapfrogged into being a truly smart and digital city in the last 10 years," said Sharma. "Shanghai is an artificial intelligent ecosystem. There is wide-scale deployment of big data and Internet technologies."
"I think one thing that we missed about Shanghai was that Shanghai is a place where East meets West," Sharma added. "My family feels completely at home here."