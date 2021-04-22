Shanghai medical clinics extend reach across delta region

Shanghai-based high-end private medical facilities are setting up branches in the Yangtze River Delta region.

SinoUnited Health is one of the first of such facilities, which announced it has just opened a clinic in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.

Dr Kathy Shi, founder of SinoUnited, said the new Hangzhou clinic will meet the high demands of people living in the region and those traveling between Shanghai and Hangzhou.

“The strategy of the Yangtze River Delta region offers important opportunities to Shanghai enterprises, including medical facilities," Shi said. "We want to create a medical service network in line with the national strategy.”



She said the Hangzhou clinic will focus on rehabilitation medicine, sports medicine, traditional medicine and orthopedics.