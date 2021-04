The 16th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Francois Tardif, president of Faurecia China, and his praise for national and local governments.

"The government clearly understands our business environment, our concerns and our priorities," says Tardif. "It is very efficient."

He adds: "All the decisions and measures decided by the Chinese government and the local government led to the rapid control of the pandemic and then the extremely rapid and dynamic restart of the economy.”