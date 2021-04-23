5 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mali, New Zealand and Slovenia. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient, a Chinese working in Nigeria, and the second patient, a Chinese working in Ethiopia, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 20.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 20.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in New Zealand who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 28.

The fifth patient is a Chinese traveling in Slovenia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 21.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 165 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 1,584 imported cases, 1,525 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.