8 people, including 2 firefighters, killed in Shanghai factory fire

Xinhua

Eight people, including two firefighters, died in a fire that broke out at a factory in suburban Shanghai on Thursday afternoon, local authorities said on Friday.

The fire began at 1:30pm at the plant of Sheng-Rui Electronic Technology (Shanghai) Ltd in Jinshan District that mainly manufactures electronic-product accessories.

The information office of the district government said the blaze was put out at 6:20am today.

The bodies of the eight people have been found. Among them, the two firefighters died while looking for the stranded people, district government said.

Further investigation is underway.