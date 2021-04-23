News / Metro

8 people, including 2 firefighters, killed in Shanghai factory fire

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:51 UTC+8, 2021-04-23       0
The fire began at 1:30pm at a plant in Jinshan District that mainly manufactures electronic-product accessories. 
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:51 UTC+8, 2021-04-23       0
8 people, including 2 firefighters, killed in Shanghai factory fire
Xinhua

Firefighters battle the fire outside the factory on April 23, 2021.

Eight people, including two firefighters, died in a fire that broke out at a factory in suburban Shanghai on Thursday afternoon, local authorities said on Friday.

The fire began at 1:30pm at the plant of Sheng-Rui Electronic Technology (Shanghai) Ltd in Jinshan District that mainly manufactures electronic-product accessories. 

The information office of the district government said the blaze was put out at 6:20am today.

The bodies of the eight people have been found. Among them, the two firefighters died while looking for the stranded people, district government said.

Further investigation is underway. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     