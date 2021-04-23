Tons of counterfeit items destroyed in Baoshan

City authorities destroyed 66.93 tons of counterfeit products in Baoshan District today, with a total product value of more than 28 million yuan.

These bogus products included clothing, shoes, bags, electronic products, automobile parts, construction materials, food, drugs, liquor, cosmetics, agricultural products, epidemic prevention items and illegal publications, with a total product value of more than 28 million yuan (US$4.31 million), according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The products were confiscated by the city's market regulators, police and authorities from the ministries of culture and tourism and agriculture and customs.

Last year, Shanghai's market watchdogs cracked 4,125 cases involving counterfeit products, 118 of which were transferred to police.

A real-time risk-warning mechanism has been created based on tip-offs and media exposure to increase law enforcement efficiency, officials said.