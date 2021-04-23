News / Metro

Tons of counterfeit items destroyed in Baoshan

Hu Min
  19:32 UTC+8, 2021-04-23       0
City authorities destroyed 66.93 tons of counterfeit products in Baoshan District today, with a total product value of more than 28 million yuan.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Counterfeit liquor are destroyed.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Counterfeit masks are destroyed.

Shanghai authorities destroyed 66.93 tons of counterfeit products in Baoshan District today. 

These bogus products included clothing, shoes, bags, electronic products, automobile parts, construction materials, food, drugs, liquor, cosmetics, agricultural products, epidemic prevention items and illegal publications, with a total product value of more than 28 million yuan (US$4.31 million), according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Bogus products ready to be destroyed

The products were confiscated by the city's market regulators, police and authorities from the ministries of culture and tourism and agriculture and customs. 

Last year, Shanghai's market watchdogs cracked 4,125 cases involving counterfeit products, 118 of which were transferred to police. 

A real-time risk-warning mechanism has been created based on tip-offs and media exposure to increase law enforcement efficiency, officials said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
