Pop-up bookstore focuses on Party history

  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-04-23
Store unveiled on Huaihai Road M. that displays books on the history of the Communist Party of China will also host regular reading events and guided tours.
A pop-up bookstore was unveiled on Huaihai Road M. on Friday to display books on the history of the Communist Party of China, while at the same time hosting regular reading salons and guided tours of nearby revolutionary sites.

The Original Aspiration store was launched near Yuyangli, a former residential complex where Marxism was initially promoted and the Chinese Communist Youth League founded in 1920.

It has over 1,000 books and 100 products related to the Party’s origins in Shanghai. Readers can enjoy virtual reality tours of local historical sites or attend regular reading events.

The bookstore will be moved to Fudan University, Shanghai University of Sport, Duoyun Bookstore, service stations in Huangpu District and Sinan Mansions with online and offline events through the end of July.

Yang Jian / SHINE

Over 1,000 books about Communist Party of China history are on display in the bookstore. 

Historians, writers and intellectuals will be on duty in shifts to share their “original aspirations.”

Through April 29, guided tours will set off from the bookstore from 10am, taking citizens and tourists to nearby Party landmarks such as Yuyangli and the preparation office of the first National Congress of the CPC (former editorial office of New Youth).

A bazaar in front of the mobile bookstore has some stall owners from the ongoing Sinan nightlife event, including artists, designers, illustrators, florists and chefs, who have moved their popular stalls from the mansions to Yuyangli Square.

Yang Jian / SHINE

The mobile bookstore will be moved to local university campuses and downtown landmark sites.

Yang Jian / SHINE

A bazaar featuring popular stalls from the Sinan Mansions nightlife event at the Yuyangli Square.

