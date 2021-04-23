News / Metro

Culture lessons for Xujing's foreign students

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:10 UTC+8, 2021-04-23       0
Tours to experience Jiangnan culture and classes on Chinese culture at the Western International School of Shanghai are part of an agreement signed on Friday.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:10 UTC+8, 2021-04-23       0
Culture lessons for Xujings foreign students
Ti Gong

WISS students attend a Chinese architecture class on Friday. 

Educational programs for foreign students in Qingpu District’s Xujing Town will teach them Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) culture and China's intangible cultural heritage under an agreement signed on Friday. 

It was signed by the district’s publicity department, Xujing Town authorities, the International Cultural Exchange School of Fudan University and the Western International School of Shanghai (WISS). 

Under the agreement, tours to experience Jiangnan culture will be hosted and classes on Chinese culture held at WISS by teachers from the university. 

In Xujing, cultural exchanges will be deepened via a series of activities featuring Jiangnan culture and intangible cultural heritage, officials said. 

The agreement is expected to fuel Qingpu's efforts to create a demonstration zone of Jiangnan culture and facilitate cultural exchanges, said Zhou Siqin, director of Qingpu’s information office. 

A class on traditional Chinese architecture was held at WISS as part of the annual WISS International Day on Friday. 

Foreign students learned about China’s courtyard residences, or siheyuan, and tulou (earthen houses), rural dwellings unique to the Hakka in the mountainous areas of Fujian Province. The class was given by a teacher from the university’s cultural exchange school. 

Students also made models of Chinese residences. 

"The class was very interesting and these are very artistic designs," said Julian, a 16-year-old student from Ireland. "Chinese architecture is something I am very interested in and it is very beautiful."

About 20,000 expats live in Xujing. 

Culture lessons for Xujings foreign students
Ti Gong

Representatives of Fudan University and WISS unveil the Chinese culture class on Friday. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     