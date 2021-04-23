News / Metro

International accreditation for city center

TCM hospital's gait-and-motion evaluation center becomes first laboratory in a non-English-speaking country to be accredited by US-based independent body.
Ti Gong

A child is checked at the gait-and-motion evaluation center.

The gait-and-motion evaluation center of Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine became the first accredited laboratory in a non-English-speaking country by a US independent body, the hospital announced on Friday.

The accreditation is from the Commission for Motion Laboratory Accreditation (CMLA), a US-based accrediting body consisting of experts in orthopedics, physical medicine, rehabilitation, physiotherapy, and gait-and-motion evaluation.

The center applied for accreditation in September 2018. The process covers 86 big items and 193 small items including laws and regulations, hospital management, infection control, laboratory structure, staff qualifications and training, quality control and equipment.

Passing the evaluation and receiving accreditation means the center is in line with international levels, hospital officials said.

The center, established in 2006, is one of the first in China to carry out clinical motion analysis and evaluation.

So far, its evaluation is mainly used in treatments such as tuina, acupuncture, rehabilitation, sports medicine, orthopedics and neurosurgery for motion-related diseases, such as joint degenerative diseases, brain injury, cerebral palsy, children’s lower limb injury and deformity and people with abnormal gait and motion. It offers data and support for different treatments.

"The international accreditation will boost the development of China's gait-and-motion analysis and encourage us to offer better and more professional services to patients," said Dr Jiang Shuyun, the center's director.

Ti Gong

A child is tested for gait and motion at the center.

Ti Gong

Thumbs-up for this boy and Dr Jiang Shuyun

