The 17th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Italian Miodrag Colombo, an executive producer who says the city is full of opportunities.

"When you walk in Shanghai, it doesn't feel like being in a big city. The city is a mix of Asia and Europe."

"In Shanghai, I have more opportunities to meet people and do business," Colombo says. "If you have a great idea, people here will give you opportunities."