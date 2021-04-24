3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from DR Congo. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

They are all Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 20 on the same flight.

They have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 165 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,587 imported cases, 1,528 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.