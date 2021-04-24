Allergies and infections on rise with warmer weather

Spring is likely to lead to a spike in allergies and infections, particularly in children, medical authorities have warned.

Spring is likely to lead to a spike in allergies and infections, particularly in children, medical authorities have warned.

The Shanghai Center for Disease Prevention and Control said the main infectious diseases for prevention and control in April and May are respiratory diseases such as chicken pox and intestinal diseases like norovirus.

Local hospitals have seen a rise in child patients with fever, coughs, skin allergies and diarrhea in recent days.

“Children’s main diseases in spring include respiratory diseases, intestinal viral infections and allergic diseases, due to the change of weather as well as viral and bacteria infection,” said Dr Chen Demei from Shanghai Ren’ai Hospital’s paediatrics department.

“Proper intake of more vegetables, fruit and protein, good ventilation indoors, physical exercises and enough sleep can enhance children’s immunity. Children allergic to pollen and dirt should wear masks while going out. Vaccination is effective for infectious disease.”