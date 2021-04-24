News / Metro

Allergies and infections on rise with warmer weather

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  11:42 UTC+8, 2021-04-24       0
Spring is likely to lead to a spike in allergies and infections, particularly in children, medical authorities have warned.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  11:42 UTC+8, 2021-04-24       0

Spring is likely to lead to a spike in allergies and infections, particularly in children, medical authorities have warned.

The Shanghai Center for Disease Prevention and Control said the main infectious diseases for prevention and control in April and May are respiratory diseases such as chicken pox and intestinal diseases like norovirus.

Local hospitals have seen a rise in child patients with fever, coughs, skin allergies and diarrhea in recent days.

“Children’s main diseases in spring include respiratory diseases, intestinal viral infections and allergic diseases, due to the change of weather as well as viral and bacteria infection,” said Dr Chen Demei from Shanghai Ren’ai Hospital’s paediatrics department. 

“Proper intake of more vegetables, fruit and protein, good ventilation indoors, physical exercises and enough sleep can enhance children’s immunity. Children allergic to pollen and dirt should wear masks while going out. Vaccination is effective for infectious disease.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     