9 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Nine imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a French living in France who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 19 via Switzerland.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Burkina Faso who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 20 via France.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 21.

The fourth patient working in Ethiopia and the fifth patient working in Serbia are both Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 22 on the same flight via Germany.

The sixth patient is a Chinese traveling in Cambodia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 22.

The seventh patient is a Chinese traveling in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 23.

The eighth and ninth patients are Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 23 on the same flight.

They have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while their close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,596 imported cases, 1,530 have been discharged upon recovery and 66 are still hospitalized.

Six imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.