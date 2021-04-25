News / Metro

Shanghai Through Our Eyes by Singapore expat Phua Chen-Jiang

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  11:45 UTC+8, 2021-04-25       0
The 18th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Singaporean expat Phua Chen-Jiang, who is the chairman of the board of AT&S China.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  11:45 UTC+8, 2021-04-25       0

The 18th episode of “Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features Singaporean expat Phua Chen-Jiang, who is the chairman of the board of AT&S China.

Phua has worked in China for 23 years. He was based in Hong Kong before accepting his company’s offer to come to Shanghai in 2005.

“I think that is the best decision I have ever made in my life, because I can see so much of accomplishment by this city, Shanghai,” Phua said.

He is amazed by Shanghai’s population management ability.

“This is a place of 26 million people … roughly 5 times the size of Singapore, and the land itself is roughly 9 times," Phua said. "How you can accommodate so many people and run it in an efficient way? It is a great job."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     