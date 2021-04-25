Shanghai Through Our Eyes by Singapore expat Phua Chen-Jiang

The 18th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Singaporean expat Phua Chen-Jiang, who is the chairman of the board of AT&S China.

Phua has worked in China for 23 years. He was based in Hong Kong before accepting his company’s offer to come to Shanghai in 2005.

“I think that is the best decision I have ever made in my life, because I can see so much of accomplishment by this city, Shanghai,” Phua said.

He is amazed by Shanghai’s population management ability.

“This is a place of 26 million people … roughly 5 times the size of Singapore, and the land itself is roughly 9 times," Phua said. "How you can accommodate so many people and run it in an efficient way? It is a great job."