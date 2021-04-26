News / Metro

Shanghai through the eyes of Turkish hotelier

The 19th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Tarik Temucin from Turkey, who is the general manager of the Portman Ritz-Carlton Shanghai.
The 19th episode of “Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features Tarik Temucin from Turkey, who is the general manager of the Portman Ritz-Carlton Shanghai.

Temucin says Shanghai was the first stop for many of his guests who were travelling from the United States and Europe. From Shanghai, they started to explore the rest of the Asia-Pacific.

“Overall, Shanghai is a great financial center, not only for China but also the Asian-Pacific,” said Temucin. “The education level is very advanced, which is very important.”

Temucin stayed in Shanghai during the pandemic to work with his team through the tough period.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
