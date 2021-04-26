News / Metro

Floral art melds with Disney fantasy at upcoming flower expo

Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:48 UTC+8, 2021-04-26       0
"Shanghai International Resort Garden – Dream Garden" will welcome visitors to the 10th China Flower Expo, taking place on Chongming Island from May 21 through July 2.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:48 UTC+8, 2021-04-26       0
Floral art melds with Disney fantasy at upcoming flower expo
Ti Gong

An artist's rendition of "Dream Garden."

A perfect combination of floral art and Disney fantasy will debut at the city’s upcoming flower expo.

“Shanghai International Resort Garden – Dream Garden,” designed by Shanghai Disney Resort and Walt Disney Imagineering Shanghai, will welcome visitors to the 10th China Flower Expo, taking place at Dongping National Forest Park on Chongming Island from May 21 through July 2.

The 710-square-meter Dream Garden uses the same design philosophy as Shanghai Disney Resort — blending Disney and resort-zone elements with traditional Chinese culture.

Upon entering the Dream Garden, visitors will be greeted by a stunning 13-meter-tall version of Shanghai Disneyland’s Enchanted Storybook Castle.

The castle is crowned with a golden finial featuring a peony, the flower of China, as well as a cascade of Disney stars on the central spire — because with belief and a little magic, dreams do come true.

After passing through the castle, a line of vivid topiary sculptures of Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck, await under the “Once Upon a Time Archway.”

The entire garden is inspired by the traditional Chinese gardens found along the Yangtze River Delta, according to the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Chinese paper-cutting techniques are well represented in the design of the flower windows, and plants and flowers indigenous to China, including the Chinese rose, Camellias and Nandina, are prominent throughout.

As an added bonus, people who purchase tickets for the 10th China Flower Expo can also enjoy a special rate on tickets to Shanghai Disneyland. Bundle tickets for the Flower Expo and Shanghai Disneyland will go on sale via the expo’s official ticketing channels.

Floral art melds with Disney fantasy at upcoming flower expo
Ti Gong

The 710-square-meter Dream Garden uses the same design philosophy as Shanghai Disney Resort — blending Disney and resort-zone elements with traditional Chinese culture.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Disney
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     