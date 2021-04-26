Floral art melds with Disney fantasy at upcoming flower expo

"Shanghai International Resort Garden – Dream Garden" will welcome visitors to the 10th China Flower Expo, taking place on Chongming Island from May 21 through July 2.

A perfect combination of floral art and Disney fantasy will debut at the city’s upcoming flower expo.

“Shanghai International Resort Garden – Dream Garden,” designed by Shanghai Disney Resort and Walt Disney Imagineering Shanghai, will welcome visitors to the 10th China Flower Expo, taking place at Dongping National Forest Park on Chongming Island from May 21 through July 2.

The 710-square-meter Dream Garden uses the same design philosophy as Shanghai Disney Resort — blending Disney and resort-zone elements with traditional Chinese culture.

Upon entering the Dream Garden, visitors will be greeted by a stunning 13-meter-tall version of Shanghai Disneyland’s Enchanted Storybook Castle.

The castle is crowned with a golden finial featuring a peony, the flower of China, as well as a cascade of Disney stars on the central spire — because with belief and a little magic, dreams do come true.

After passing through the castle, a line of vivid topiary sculptures of Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck, await under the “Once Upon a Time Archway.”

The entire garden is inspired by the traditional Chinese gardens found along the Yangtze River Delta, according to the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Chinese paper-cutting techniques are well represented in the design of the flower windows, and plants and flowers indigenous to China, including the Chinese rose, Camellias and Nandina, are prominent throughout.

As an added bonus, people who purchase tickets for the 10th China Flower Expo can also enjoy a special rate on tickets to Shanghai Disneyland. Bundle tickets for the Flower Expo and Shanghai Disneyland will go on sale via the expo’s official ticketing channels.