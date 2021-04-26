News / Metro

37 in custody accused of selling fake veterinary products

  16:57 UTC+8, 2021-04-26       0
Thirty-seven suspects have been apprehended for allegedly producing and selling fake foreign veterinary medicinal products that had no medicinal effect.
9 Photos

  • Some of the fake products seized by the police in a raid earlier this month.

    Ti Gong

Thirty-seven suspects have been apprehended for allegedly producing and selling fake foreign veterinary medicinal products, Shanghai police said today.

The fake products included tablets and tubes of deworming, antiparasitic, antibiotic and wound-healing products for animals, and were sold to pet shops through the Internet.

Shanghai police began their investigation in December.

The fake products were sold on the Internet at prices significantly lower than those of their authentic counterparts, police said.

The brand owner of the products confirmed to police that the fraudulent products were not yet approved for production or sales in China, and had no medicinal effect on animals.

Police found the fakes were produced in Liaoning and Hubei provinces since last year.

The suspects allegedly registered a pet-product trading company, and produced the fakes with privately printed packaging materials and medicinal ingredients which were mainly saline.

The suspects who distributed and purchased the products were aware they were fraudulent, police said.

Thirty-seven suspects were rounded up in Shanghai and eight different provinces earlier this month, which involved nine pet shops.

During the raid, police seized more than 115,000 items, whose authentic counterparts were worth over 60 million yuan (US$9.3 million).

Police said the intellectual-property rights and copyright-infringement cases they have solved so far this year were related to more than 180 brands from China and abroad.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
