Man killed after jumping into Metro tracks

The man climbed over a closed automatic platform gate and into the tracks.

A man was killed after jumping into the Metro tracks at Longyang Road Station on Line 2 this morning, Shanghai Metro said.

The incident took place at 11:05am as a train running in the direction of Pudong International Airport was pulling into the station.

The man climbed over the closed automatic platform gate and jumped into the tracks.

The staff on the platform immediately braked the train and reported the incident to the station director and the police. Medical and rescue services were immediately engaged.

Line 2 trains between Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and Guanglan Road were delayed but gradually returned to normal after 11:40am.

An investigation is underway.