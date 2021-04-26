Passers-by help police disarm woman with knife

Family members say woman had been showing signs of mental instability before officers were called to subdue her after reports she was brandishing a knife in the street.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

A woman who brandished a knife at people on a downtown street was subdued by two officers, Shanghai police said on Monday.

The incident took place outside a residential complex on Zhijiang Road W. in Jing’an District at 7pm on Sunday.

Members of the public alerted police to the woman who was spitting at people and waving a knife.

Officers Zhu Changsheng and Geng Lu from the Zhijiang Road W. Police Station attended.

After persuasion failed, the officers cornered her while keeping her at a distance from passers-by.

“If you want to stab someone, stab me!” Zhu shouted as he and Geng rushed toward her and cornered against railings while some passers-by helped grab the knife from her.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to the members of her family, the woman, surnamed Ji, had been mentally unstable recently, police said.

An investigation is underway.