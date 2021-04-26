News / Metro

Passers-by help police disarm woman with knife

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-04-26       0
Family members say woman had been showing signs of mental instability before officers were called to subdue her after reports she was brandishing a knife in the street.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-04-26       0
Passers-by help police disarm woman with knife
Ti Gong

Two police officers corner hold the woman against railings along the street.

Passers-by help police disarm woman with knife
Ti Gong

Passers-by grab a knife from the woman cornered by police.

A woman who brandished a knife at people on a downtown street was subdued by two officers, Shanghai police said on Monday.

The incident took place outside a residential complex on Zhijiang Road W. in Jing’an District at 7pm on Sunday.

Members of the public alerted police to the woman who was spitting at people and waving a knife.

Officers Zhu Changsheng and Geng Lu from the Zhijiang Road W. Police Station attended.

After persuasion failed, the officers cornered her while keeping her at a distance from passers-by.

“If you want to stab someone, stab me!” Zhu shouted as he and Geng rushed toward her and cornered against railings while some passers-by helped grab the knife from her.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to the members of her family, the woman, surnamed Ji, had been mentally unstable recently, police said.

An investigation is underway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     