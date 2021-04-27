1 imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The patient is a Chinese returning from DR Congo. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery

One new imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 22.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 30 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,599 imported cases, 1,536 have been discharged upon recovery and 63 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.