Fengjing Road weekend market returns on Saturday

The Fengjing Road weekend market will return to the Bund Finance Center during the May Day holiday, which starts on Saturday.

After the five-day holiday, the market will be open on Saturdays, Sundays and major holidays from 10am to 10pm.

Last year, the outdoor bazaar’s first run attracted around 6 million visitors for a wide range of food, drinks and diverse cultural events.

This year, more than 110 vendors will set up shops at the market, with a variety of themed festivals and carnivals covering flowers, beer, coffee, cuisines and desserts.

An immersive theater performance will offer a new interpretation of the literary classic “Jane Eyre.”

Artists are encouraged to bring their latest doodling and spray-paint artworks.