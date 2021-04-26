Special latte marks launch of a coffee harbor

The Shanghai (China) Hongqiao International Coffee Harbor is to become an international import and export trading platform through the exhibition and sales of coffee products.

The Shanghai (China) Hongqiao International Coffee Harbor was unveiled on Monday at Jasblu Coffee Industrial Park and a new type of latte developed by two champion baristas released.

The harbor is built to be an international import and export trading platform through the display and sales of coffee products. A trading market in green coffee beans will also be set up to revitalize and develop domestic coffee.

It will be a center for training and authentication in the industry and established Chinese standards, such as those for judging green coffee beans, for coffee professionals and boutique cafes.

So far it has signed cooperation agreements with Shanghai Dragon (Group) Co Ltd and the committee of coffee specialties under the Shanghai Technician Association. It plans to introduce some renowned green coffee bean traders, equipment sellers and other coffee-related enterprises from around the world.

It will also invite industry associations to have their offices there and build an offline trading market. It has already attracted several firms and associations.

The unveiling ceremony released a special latte developed by Sun Lei, winner of the 2019 China Barista Championship, and Ying Ying, champion in the coffee section of a national vocational skill competition for disabled people in 2019. Ying is head of the Hinichijou cafe, or the Bear Paw Cafe, where the baristas working there are deaf.

Leaders from the city's human resources and social security bureau, disabled persons' federation, Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trading Center, and enterprises including Mengniu, Hinichijou and Jasblu Coffee attended the ceremony.